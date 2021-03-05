BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 5 March 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's Aaron Connolly emerges as another injury doubt for Brighton this weekend

The 21-year-old will undergo a fitness check on a back issue.

By Press Association Friday 5 Mar 2021, 10:55 AM
54 minutes ago 486 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5372864
Aaron Connolly (file pic).
Image: PA
Aaron Connolly (file pic).
Aaron Connolly (file pic).
Image: PA

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL AARON Connolly has emerged as an injury doubt for Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League clash with Leicester City this weekend.

The 21-year-old Galway man is set for a fitness check on a back issue before a decision is made on his availability.

The potential setback to Connolly — who has scored twice in England’s top-flight in 15 appearances this season — comes as another worry for Ireland boss Stephen Kenny ahead of the Boys In Green’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey has been ruled out of the Seagulls’ home game against Leicester after another injury setback.

The 20-year-old full-back, who has not played since December, is to see a specialist over his hamstring problem, while defender Adam Webster and winger Solly March are still out.

Leicester still have seven players unavailable due to injury heading into the contest at the Amex Stadium.

As was the case for their 1-1 draw at Burnley on Wednesday, the Foxes will be without Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Ayoze Perez, Dennis Praet, Jonny Evans, James Justin and Wes Morgan.

Defender Wesley Fofana made his return to action after a hamstring issue when he came off the bench in the second half of the Burnley game.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie