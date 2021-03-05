Ireland's Aaron Connolly emerges as another injury doubt for Brighton this weekend

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL AARON Connolly has emerged as an injury doubt for Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League clash with Leicester City this weekend.

The 21-year-old Galway man is set for a fitness check on a back issue before a decision is made on his availability.

The potential setback to Connolly — who has scored twice in England’s top-flight in 15 appearances this season — comes as another worry for Ireland boss Stephen Kenny ahead of the Boys In Green’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey has been ruled out of the Seagulls’ home game against Leicester after another injury setback.

The 20-year-old full-back, who has not played since December, is to see a specialist over his hamstring problem, while defender Adam Webster and winger Solly March are still out.

Leicester still have seven players unavailable due to injury heading into the contest at the Amex Stadium.

As was the case for their 1-1 draw at Burnley on Wednesday, the Foxes will be without Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Ayoze Perez, Dennis Praet, Jonny Evans, James Justin and Wes Morgan.

Defender Wesley Fofana made his return to action after a hamstring issue when he came off the bench in the second half of the Burnley game.