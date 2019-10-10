This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 10 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I thought someone was on a wind-up' - Connolly's whirlwind week with Brighton and Ireland

The Galway teenager scored his first two Premier League goals last Saturday, and now is in line to make his senior international debut.

By Ben Blake Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 5:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,506 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4846175

Source: FAI TV/YouTube

AARON CONNOLLY IS name on everyone’s lips after the 19-year-old took the Premier League by storm last weekend. 

Having made a number of substitute league appearances for the Seagulls, the forward started up front against Tottenham on Saturday and repaid manager Graham Potter with two brilliant goals in a 3-0 win

Irish fans have been getting excited about the Galway native’s talents for some time due to his performances at underage for Ireland — most recently with Stephen Kenny’s U21s — and for Brighton in the Premier League 2, where he won Player of the Year last season. 

Hours after his brace at the AMEX Stadium, Connolly was promoted to Ireland’s senior squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 double-header against Georgia and Switzerland. 

“I’d just dropped my dad to Gatwick Airport and I was on my way back to my girlfriend’s house when one of the boys from Brighton text me saying the gaffer [Mick McCarthy] was looking for my number,” Connolly told FAI  TV. 

“I kind of thought someone was on a wind-up, but after a few minutes I realised that it was definitely the gaffer calling.

It’s the proudest moment anyone can ask for, as a 19-year-old Irish kid who wants to play for his country. It was just mad when I got the call… I was speechless for a couple of minutes. 

“I rang my parents and they were both shocked. I had been named in the provisional squad but they probably didn’t expect me to be called in. When I was, they were both proud.”

aaron-connolly-and-enda-stevens Connolly and Enda Stevens during training this week. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Connolly has spent the week getting to know his international team-mates at the FAI’s National Training Centre in Dublin, where he has described the sessions as “intense”. 

After travelling with the Mick McCarthy’s men to Tbilisi, he won’t be available for the U21s in their crucial qualifier against Italy at Tallaght Stadium tonight. 

However, the teenager could potentially cap a remarkable seven days off by making his senior international bow away to Georgia on Saturday afternoon (2pm). 

In terms of his favoured position, Connolly sees himself as a centre forward first and foremost, but he is happy to slot in anywhere if picked. 

“I’m a striker at Brighton,” he added. “I’ve never played out wide there, I’ve always been a No 9 since I first got over there. 

“When I come away with Ireland, I go out onto the left or the right. Obviously, I’m more comfortable as a No 9 but I don’t mind playing wherever if it gets me into the starting 11.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie