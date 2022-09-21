Connolly: I’ve made so-called mistakes, but I’m ready to focus on football

AARON CONNOLLY SAYS he’s determined to show people he’s not taking international football for granted after joining the Ireland U21 squad ahead their European Championship play-offs against Israel.

Connolly was a surprise inclusion in Jim Crawford’s squad as Ireland prepare for their first-leg clash against Israel at Tallaght Stadium on Friday.

The Brighton forward is currently on loan with Italian Serie B side Venezia.

And Connolly has explained why he was keen to link up with the Ireland U21s as he looks to rejuvenate his career.

“I actually spoke to John Morling first,” Connolly told FAI.TV.

“He was the one that brought me over to Brighton when he was the Academy manager.

“He mentioned it and how big the games were, I couldn’t wait to get involved, just to show show people that I’m not taking for granted playing for Ireland. Maybe some people might have had that perception over the last few years.

“It’s a chance to help Ireland qualify for a first-ever U21s tournament and just show people what I can do.”

The 22-year-old has been capped eight times at senior level but is still eligible to play U21 football.

“I was a bit surprised I was still eligible, to be honest,” Connolly added.

“It’s one of those… A lot of people have certain things to say about my career so far but I think they forget that I’m still eligible to play U21 football.

“Yeah, I’ve made some mistakes, or so-called mistakes, over the last certain amount of years but this is a chance to show people that I’m ready to play and focus on football and help the 21s.

“For now, my main focus is on the U21s but obviously it would be nice to put myself back in the plans for Stephen (Kenny), and show him that I’m ready to focus and play for Ireland again.”

