Aaron Connolly set to be included in Ireland U21 squad for European play-off

AARON CONNOLLY IS set to be included in the Ireland U21 squad for their vital European Championship play-off with Israel later this month.

Jim Crawford will confirm his plans in a press conference later this afternoon but The42 understands that the forward, currently on loan with Venezia in Serie B, has accepted a call-up.

The 22-year-old is still eligible for the age group and, despite having earned eight senior caps since 2019, is prepared to drop back down as he continues his bid to revitalise his career.

Joe Redmond of St Patrick’s Athletic is also believed to have earned a place in Crawford’s squad, with Walsall defender Oisin McEntee absent through injury.

But it is the inclusion of Connolly that will catch the eye given his own career trajectory. He netted a brace on his full Premier League debut for Brighton against Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, but inconsistency and injury has hampered him since.

After struggling to establish himself as a first-team regular at the Seagulls, he spent the second half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough but did not set the Championship alight, with two goals in 18 appearances for Chris Wilder’s side.

It’s been a similar story at international level and he has not featured for the Boys in Green since the 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan this time last year.

Connolly moved to Italy this summer and he also opened up to Irish Football Fan TV about some of his struggles, as well as explaining how conversations with senior manager Stephen Kenny made it clear he needed to try and rediscover his work ethic.

“Physically and mentally, I haven’t felt this strong in a long time, ” Connolly said.

“A lot of people know why I haven’t kicked on and I know myself. That’s why this move to Italy was vital, just to get away from the circle I was in back in England, I needed a fresh start.

“My confidence was on the deck when I missed chances and hadn’t been playing. I wasn’t in the right place to go on loan last year.

“I did it because I wanted to play football but I wish this version of myself right now had shown up at Middlesbrough. It would have been a different story.”