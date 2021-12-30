Out-of-favour Connolly set for loan move to Middlesbrough - reports

The 21-year-old has made six appearances for Brighton this season, scoring two goals.

The 21-year-old has made six appearances for Brighton this season, scoring two goals.

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL AARON Connolly is close to securing a January loan move to Middlesbrough, according to reports.

The 21-year-old forward has fallen out of favour at Brighton, with six appearances in all competitions and just one Premier League start for the Seagulls this season.

Connolly’s two goals this term came in a Carabao Cup win over Swansea back in September, while highly-rated Irish teenager Evan Ferguson has overtaken him in the pecking order to make the bench in recent matchday squads.

The Galway native hasn’t been able to develop significantly since bursting onto the scene with a brace against Tottenham on his first Premier League start over two years ago.

Former Mervue United schoolboy Connolly has featured 52 times since then, scoring eight goals, but it is clear that he needs to go elsewhere in order to play regularly.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny took the attacker — who has eight senior caps — off at half-time in the 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan and then left him out the squad for November’s internationals, also speaking about the potential benefits that a short-term switch would provide at the time.

Connolly is believed to be undergoing a medical at Championship side Boro today and a deal running until the end of the season will be announced next week if all goes to plan, according to reports from a number of outlets including Sky Sports.

Managed by former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, the Teessiders are currently chasing promotion back to the top flight and currently sit fifth in the table.