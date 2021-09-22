Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 22 September 2021
Advertisement

Aaron Connolly scores twice to fire Brighton into Carabao Cup fourth round

Graham Potter’s Seagulls beat Swansea 2-0 at the Amex.

By Press Association Wednesday 22 Sep 2021, 9:59 PM
54 minutes ago 2,911 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5555774
Aaron Connolly struck twice for Brighton at the Amex.
Image: PA
Aaron Connolly struck twice for Brighton at the Amex.
Aaron Connolly struck twice for Brighton at the Amex.
Image: PA

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Swansea City

AARON CONNOLLY STRUCK twice to ensure Brighton’s place in the Carabao Cup fourth round after a 2-0 win over Swansea.

The Republic of Ireland international had only one goal to his name in the calendar year before his 33rd-minute deflected strike broke the deadlock at the Amex.

Connolly’s second then followed five minutes later in almost identical fashion as he placed the ball in the far corner beyond Swansea goalkeeper Steven Benda.

Swansea hit the woodwork twice in the second half but were unable to force a comeback, unlike their 3-3 draw against Luton at the weekend when they were three goals behind.

The game had been without any opportunities or clear-cut chances when Connolly broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute.

The Seagulls number seven was played in by Alexis Mac Allister down the left and made his way into the box before taking a shot which deflected past the goalkeeper off a defender who was trying to make the block.

It was the Ireland international’s first goal of the season on only his second club appearance.

Connolly added his and Brighton’s second just five minutes later. He was played in again by Mac Allister but had more to do, running past a defender before expertly placing the ball into the far corner and out of reach of Benda.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Swansea had a good opportunity to pull one back at the start of the second half when Morgan Whittaker found Liam Cullen but his header bounced off the woodwork and Joel Latibeaudiere’s follow-up attempt looped over the bar.

On the hour mark, Swansea hit the woodwork for the second time as Smith’s strike rebounded off the crossbar.

Just before the final whistle, Brighton almost added a third when Pascal Gross’ free-kick from just outside the area hit the bar.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie