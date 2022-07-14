Ireland striker Connolly's loan move confirmed to Serie B club Venezia

IRELAND STRIKER AARON Connolly has completed his loan move to Serie B club Venezia FC.

Connolly has completed a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion to the side that were relegated last season from Serie A.

Republic of Ireland international attacker Aaron Connolly arrives on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.https://t.co/Td005eXW2x#ArancioNeroVerde 🟠⚫️🟢 pic.twitter.com/emwdiWqsHe — Venezia FC (@VeneziaFC_EN) July 14, 2022

The 22-year-old has had a lack of game time with Brighton in recent times and spent the second half of last season on loan to Championship club Middlesbrough. Connolly netted twice in 19 league appearances during that loan move, while with Brighton he has scored five goals across 45 Premier League outings.

Connolly has earned eight caps with the Republic of Ireland senior side.

Good luck to Aaron Connolly, who will spend the 2022/23 season on loan at Serie B side @VeneziaFC_EN. 🇮🇹



🤝 @FirstTouchGames // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 14, 2022

Brighton technical director David Weir said, “Aaron is in a position where he wants to play regularly, and this is a great opportunity for him to get games in Italy with Venezia.

“There is no doubting his ability, which he showed when he came into the team, and he has shown at the very top level.

“The challenge for him is to grasp this opportunity to continue his development, show consistency in his levels of performance and fulfil that obvious potential.”

