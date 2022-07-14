Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 14 July 2022
Ireland striker Connolly's loan move confirmed to Serie B club Venezia

The 22-year-old is heading to Italy.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 14 Jul 2022, 8:04 PM
29 minutes ago
Aaron Connolly.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND STRIKER AARON Connolly has completed his loan move to Serie B club Venezia FC.

Connolly has completed a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion to the side that were relegated last season from Serie A.

The 22-year-old has had a lack of game time with Brighton in recent times and spent the second  half of last season on loan to Championship club Middlesbrough. Connolly netted twice in 19 league appearances during that loan move, while with Brighton he has scored five goals across 45 Premier League outings.

Connolly has earned eight caps with the Republic of Ireland senior side.

Brighton technical director David Weir said, “Aaron is in a position where he wants to play regularly, and this is a great opportunity for him to get games in Italy with Venezia.

“There is no doubting his ability, which he showed when he came into the team, and he has shown at the very top level.

“The challenge for him is to grasp this opportunity to continue his development, show consistency in his levels of performance and fulfil that obvious potential.”

