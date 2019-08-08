This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland U21 striker completes loan move to Sweden

Aaron Drinan has made a temporary switch to Gais in the second tier of Swedish football.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 4:52 PM
31 minutes ago 1,120 Views 1 Comment
Aaron Drinan has a shot on goal during the Ireland U21s' win against Luxembourg back in March.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Aaron Drinan has a shot on goal during the Ireland U21s' win against Luxembourg back in March.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IPSWICH TOWN STRIKER Aaron Drinan has finalised a loan switch to Gais in Sweden’s second tier.

Drinan is to stay with the Gothenburg outfit until the end of the Swedish season in November. He will be eligible to play for Ipswich again in January.

Along with compatriot and clubmate Barry Cotter, Drinan travelled to Sweden last week for a trial period with Gais. Cotter has now returned to Ipswich but Drinan has completed a move.

Despite his club’s relegation to League One for the first time in 62 years, Drinan continues to be cut adrift from Ipswich’s first-team equation by manager Paul Lambert. 

The Cork native, who has yet to make a senior appearance for the Tractor Boys, was brought to Portman Road by Mick McCarthy in January 2018 following a spell with Waterford.

Having returned to Waterford on loan ahead of the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season, the 21-year-old scored seven times before heading back to Ipswich at the end of June.

Drinan took his tally of Ireland U21 caps to five at this summer’s Toulon Tournament.

