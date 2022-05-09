Membership : Access or Sign Up
Yellow card for Aaron Gillane's swipe across Ronan Maher 'definitely the right call'

Jackie Tyrrell and Davy Fitzgerald both agreed that Aaron Gillane should not have been sent off for the incident.

By Maurice Brosnan Monday 9 May 2022, 3:05 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE DECISION BY referee Liam Gordon to only show Limerick forward Aaron Gillane a yellow card for his pull across Ronan Maher was the correct one, according to Jackie Tyrrell and Davy Fitzgerald. 

The All-Ireland champions overcame a strong Tipperary challenge on Sunday to run out seven-point winners. Midway through the second half, Gillane was cautioned after his pull across Maher. At first, the Patrickswell forward had two hands on his hurley but took off one before the collision.

Speaking on The Sunday Game, former Kilkenny defender Tyrrell and All-Ireland winning manager Fitzgerald both said it was the correct decision. 

“I’d agree,” said Tyrrell. ‘I think his intent was on the ball, his eyes were on the ball.

“He went with two hands, and at the last minute, he let go and went with one hand.

“It looked reckless but when you slow it down, and see a replay, I actually think a yellow card was the right call.”

Davy Fitzgerald said he felt there was no intent. 

“He had one hand off the hurley,”  agreed Fitzgerald. “And even his second hand goes off.

“If he wants to do damage there, he’s going in with two hands and there won’t be much of a hurley left.

“I think a yellow was definitely the right call.”

Gillane finished the game with 2-5, helping Limerick remain undefeated in the 2022 Munster Championship. 

