'He took a heavy hit' - Limerick star forward still an injury doubt for All-Ireland final

LIMERICK’S STAR FORWARD Aaron Gillane remains an injury concern for Sunday week’s All-Ireland hurling final.

Gillane sustained a heavy blow towards the end of last Sunday’s semi-final win over Galway and was detained overnight in the Mater Hospital afterwards as a precaution.

At a media briefing this evening before the clash with Waterford, Limerick selector Donal O’Grady described the Patrickswell player’s chances of lining out as ’50-50′.

“Aaron didn’t train on Tuesday. Obviously he took a heavy hit at the weekend. We’re hoping to possibly get him reassessed on Friday night to see how he is. At the moment, 50-50 is my understanding as of today.

“He took a heavy hit, I think he had some breathing difficulties after. Our doctor deemed (it necessary for) him to head to the Mater. They kept him overnight as a precaution. They were slightly concerned.

“But he was released the following day which was great. He came in to see us on Tuesday night but obviously didn’t train. So hopefully we’ll know more towards the weekend.”

Gillane has been playing ‘through the pain barrier’ for Limerick in recent weeks with a finger injury as well.

“He went for an operation, it was actually not as bad as first feared. It was a ligament injury as far as I know. He possibly should have taken a couple of weeks to leave that recover, but really wanted to get his fitness and get his hurling back as quickly as possible.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“And he basically just played through the pain barrier. He is playing with that slight finger strapped or whatever, but no tougher man than himself.

“He had a hamstring injury – you can’t escape from them either – earlier on in the season. I think he just made this miraculous recovery from it, which is a great sign of him. He does take a lot of punishment inside on the edge of the square. He’s well able to mind himself though which is great.”

David Dempsey is Limerick’s other injury worry after coming on in the Munster final but not being fit enough to make the 26-man panel last Sunday. His club-mate Mike Casey is a long-term absentee after the defender damaged his cruciate in October.

- Additional reporting by Kevin O’Brien

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey preview Ireland-Scotland, chat Ben Healy and Johnny Sexton’s futures, and discuss Argentina’s shocking handling of the racism storm involving their captain:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud