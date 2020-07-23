Limerick star Aaron Gillane scores two goals as Patrickswell overcome Adare

AARON GILLANE STARRED as Patrickswell beat Adare 3-23 to 0-26 in Group 1 of the Limerick Senior Hurling Championship at the the Gaelic Grounds tonight.

The game was closely fought for much of the contest, with Adare leading 0-17 to 1-9 at half-time.

However, the reigning champions fought back after the break.

Two goals from Gillane and one from Kevin O’Brien helped their side on their way to victory, as they earned a six-point win ultimately.

In addition to Gillane, fellow Limerick stars Cian Lynch and Diarmuid Byrnes were in action for Patrickswell, while county captain Declan Hannon lined out for Adare.

The remaining side in this three-team group is Doon, while the championship action will continue tomorrow night with the Group 2 meeting of Kilmallock and Na Piarsaigh at 7.30pm, a game live on TG4.