Friday 24 July, 2020
Limerick star Aaron Gillane scores two goals as Patrickswell overcome Adare

The reigning champions required a second-half fightback.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 10:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,080 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5158471
Aaron Gillane (file pic).
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Aaron Gillane (file pic).
Aaron Gillane (file pic).
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

AARON GILLANE STARRED as Patrickswell beat Adare 3-23 to 0-26 in Group 1 of the Limerick Senior Hurling Championship at the the Gaelic Grounds tonight.

The game was closely fought for much of the contest, with Adare leading 0-17 to 1-9 at half-time.

However, the reigning champions fought back after the break.

Two goals from Gillane and one from Kevin O’Brien helped their side on their way to victory, as they earned a six-point win ultimately.

In addition to Gillane, fellow Limerick stars Cian Lynch and Diarmuid Byrnes were in action for Patrickswell, while county captain Declan Hannon lined out for Adare.

The remaining side in this three-team group is Doon, while the championship action will continue tomorrow night with the Group 2 meeting of Kilmallock and Na Piarsaigh at 7.30pm, a game live on TG4.

