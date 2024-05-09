Shamrock Rovers striker Aaron Greene named Player of the Month for April

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ AARON Greene has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for April.

Greene equalled his career-best scoring month, netting five times for the Hoops – including braces against Derry and Sligo Rovers.

The 34-year-old pipped Galway United goalkeeper Brendan Clarke and Bohemians’ James Akintunde to the award. Shelbourne’s Gavin Mollony, Will Patching of Derry and Shamrock Rovers’ Dylan Watts were also nominated.

Remarkably, Green is the first Shamrock Rovers player to win the award since Rory Gaffney in October 2022.

“It was a good month, more so performance (wise) for our team,” said Greene.

“We’d a good month but I’d rather be top of the table than taking this award. We still have a bit of work to do.

“Personally I don’t really reflect. I look at the next game, and my full focus will be on Friday.

“We were just saying before I have seven (goals this season). If I’m reflecting on my personal performance I think I should have a lot more. But I’m just fully focused on Pat’s on Friday night because we let ourselves down big time on Monday (against Waterford).”

Stephen Bradley’s side were beaten 3-1 at home to Waterford on Monday, and trail Shelbourne by three points in the Premier Division table.

Rovers are at home to St Patrick’s Athletic tomorrow evening.