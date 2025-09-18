'It never comes easy' - Cork's Hill battles from brink of defeat to reach English Open last-16

CORK’S AARON HILL has reached the last-16 of the English Open after a superb comeback from 3-1 down to defeat Ali Carter.

Hill, who is 45th in the world snooker rankings, looked to be on the brink of defeat after Carter produced a 147 maximum break. It was a fourth career maximum for Carter in the fourth frame to go 3-1 up, but the 23-year-old Hill responded brilliantly to take the next three and progress to the last-16 with a 4-3 win.

Hill enjoyed a 147 break of his own earlier in the qualifying rounds of the competition and will now face Jack Lisowski, who defeated world champion Zhao Xintong, for a place in the quarter-final.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Hill said he was thrilled to battle back to victory over Carter who he will share prize money with for their 147 breaks.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get through that. Against Ali Carter, it doesn’t get much tougher.

“And he was just after having a max as well. I was like, ‘He’s after robbing a few quid off me now.’ And he’s 3-1 up.”

When asked where this victory ranks in his career, Hill added:

“It’s right up there. Being behind, I wasn’t really in the match at 3-1. I missed an easy red to go 2-1 up and that’s the only thing I did wrong. To keep battling and keep staying in there – delighted.

“It never comes easy. I have to sweat everyone at home. I could have went 4-0 last night and had to clear up from 60 behind to win. That’s how I do it.”