Cork youngster Aaron Hill earns high praise from Ronnie after Selby shock

RONNIE O’SULLIVAN HIGHLIGHTED Aaron Hill’s impressive confidence after the Cork youngster knocked out four-time world champion Mark Selby at the Welsh Open on Wednesday.

Hill, 21, came from a frame down to shock sixth-seed Selby 4-2 and book his place in the third round in Llandudno.

“He played really well,” world number one O’Sullivan said afterwards on Eurosport.

“I’ve played him before. He’s a strong player, hits the ball really well.

“He fancies the job. He walks around the table like, ‘I’m here to win’. That puts a little bit of doubt in your opponent’s head straight away.

“Mark wasn’t great today, he was a bit off-form, but you’ve still got to pot the balls and do the business.”

Hill returns to action on Thursday when he takes on Zhengyi Fan with a place in the last 16 on the line.