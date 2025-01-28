Advertisement
Aaron Hill (file photo). James Crombie/INPHO
FreeSnooker

Cork's Aaron Hill stuns Mark Williams at German Masters

A huge win for the 22-year-old.
10.35pm, 28 Jan 2025

CORK’S AARON HILL has stunned Mark Williams at the German Masters.

The 22-year-old defeated Williams 5-2 and the result has been hailed as “the biggest win of his career”.

Hill will now face Noppon Saengkham or Jimmy Robinson in the Round of 32.

More to follow.

