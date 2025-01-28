The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Cork's Aaron Hill stuns Mark Williams at German Masters
CORK’S AARON HILL has stunned Mark Williams at the German Masters.
The 22-year-old defeated Williams 5-2 and the result has been hailed as “the biggest win of his career”.
Hill will now face Noppon Saengkham or Jimmy Robinson in the Round of 32.
More to follow.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Aaron Hill Snooker