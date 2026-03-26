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The Republic of Ireland team after defeating Hungary. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
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Poll: Will Ireland win tonight's World Cup play-off semi-final?

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side face Czechia where they need a victory to progress to the final.
9.34am, 26 Mar 2026
4

WE’RE JUST HOURS away from the 7.45pm kick-off as the Republic of Ireland continue their qualification quest for the 2026 World Cup.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side are in Prague this evening for a play-off semi-final against Czechia. They need a victory to progress to a home play-off final in the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday 31 March against either Denmark or North Macedonia.

Remember, tonight’s game cannot end in a draw and will go to extra-time and penalties if necessary.

It’s been an incredible journey up to now, but can Ireland get the win they need to take the next step?

Make your decision here.


Poll Results:

Ireland win (288)
 It's going to penalties (204)
 Czechia win (158)

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