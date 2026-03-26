Poll: Will Ireland win tonight's World Cup play-off semi-final?

WE’RE JUST HOURS away from the 7.45pm kick-off as the Republic of Ireland continue their qualification quest for the 2026 World Cup.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side are in Prague this evening for a play-off semi-final against Czechia. They need a victory to progress to a home play-off final in the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday 31 March against either Denmark or North Macedonia.

Remember, tonight’s game cannot end in a draw and will go to extra-time and penalties if necessary.

It’s been an incredible journey up to now, but can Ireland get the win they need to take the next step?

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Make your decision here.

