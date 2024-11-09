Tony McEntee adds clubmate Aaron Kernan to Sligo coaching ticket

SLIGO HAVE MADE a significant addition to their senior football backroom team for 2025, with Tony McEntee bringing his Crossmaglen Rangers clubmate Aaron Kernan into the set-up.

Kernan is a highly decorated player with 18 county championships, eight Ulster club titles and three All-Ireland titles with Crossmaglen, some of them won under McEntee’s management.

He also has four Ulster titles with Armagh, along with an All-Ireland U21 title in in 2004, while he was named Young Footballer Of The Year in 2005.

Kernan will link up with McEntee and assistant manager Joe Keane for the 2025 season. His role is defined as a defence coach.

Kevin McLoughlin, who joined the Sligo management team at the beginning of the 2024 season will again be assisting this year with a special focus on forward play.

Colm McGee will join the coaching group working with the squad’s goalkeepers in the first instance, Colm is a member of the Tubbercurry club where he is the current senior team coach. He is a former Sligo player, and he has seen success as a coach at intercounty underage and schools’ level.

Sean Boyle will continue as strength and conditioning coach, alongside his full-time role in Games Performance Development for Sligo GAA.

Doctors Stephen Gilmartin and Elaine Kenny will provide medical support. Alan Dunne will again be the athletic therapy lead and Aidan Carty will continue as kitman.