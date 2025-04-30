Munster record-breaker Stephen Archer to retire at end of season

MUNSTER TIGHTHEAD STEPHEN Archer will retire from rugby at the end of the season, bringing to an end an 18-year association with the province.

Archer, 37, recently became the first Munster player to amass 300 provincial appearances, having previously earned two caps for Ireland.

“Growing up, my family were huge Munster supporters and I was lucky enough to be brought to lots of games when I was younger,” Archer said.

“When I made my first Munster appearance in 2009, it was a dream come true. To still be playing 16 years on as Munster’s most capped player is fairly surreal and something I’m very proud of.

It’s been special in the last few years being able to have my kids at games and in the dressing room afterwards. I hope those will be memories of a lifetime for them.

“I’m looking forward to enjoying more time with my family and friends in the summer,” Archer added. “I’m excited for what’s ahead, looking for a new career path where I can draw on the experiences and skills that I have gained from professional rugby and will be invaluable to me in the future.”

A product of Christian Brothers College, UCC and Cork Con, Archer joined Munster’s academy in 2007 and made his first-team debut against Edinburgh two years later.

He won an AIL title with Con in 2010 before graduating to Munster’s senior squad the following season, contributing to his province’s 2010/11 Celtic League title.

Advertisement

Archer made the first of his 61 Champions Cup appearances against Castres at Thomond Park in January 2012 and, a year later, came off the bench in Rome for an Ireland debut against Italy in the Six Nations. His second and final Test cap came in November 2013 against Australia.

Since an injury-hit 2015/16 campaign with Munster, Archer has demonstrated remarkable durability, making 196 further appearances across nine years — averaging out at 22 games per season.

He won his second trophy with Munster in 2023, starting the final five games of their URC triumph. Archer went the full 80 minutes in back-to-back weeks against the Stormers and the Sharks in South Africa prior to Munster’s play-off run.

“After winning the first league in 2011, I didn’t think it was going to be 12 years before we won it again in 2023,” Archer said. “That made it more special in many ways, winning it again in Cape Town after all the near misses.

“Playing for Ireland was a huge honour and something I will always remember as a standout moment in my career.

“In all the Munster dressing rooms I’ve been a part of, there has always been a great bond between the players. I used to enjoy having the craic with the older players when I came in and now I’m the older player having the craic with the younger fellas. That’s always been the way in Munster.

“The most enjoyable part has been sitting in the dressing room after a big performance where everyone has given it their all and you’re all together as a team.

“That team bond is what I will miss most. The Saturday is when it counts but it doesn’t just happen on Saturday – it’s the week’s work and the team bond that you build with everyone rowing in the same direction.

“I’ve shared the dressing room with special team-mates and we’ve had some of the world’s best coaches – I have a lot to thank them for.”

Archer became Munster’s most-capped player of all time against Leinster in November 2023, eclipsing Donncha O’Callaghan’s record of 268 appearances.

This season’s Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Bordeaux Begles saw him reach the 300-cap landmark, a record that may never be surpassed.

“I’d like to thank my parents and siblings for their support and encouragement over the years,” Archer said.

I’d also like to thank the Munster supporters. I think the majority appreciate my effort and work ethic and I’m grateful to them for that.

“Most importantly, I’d like to give a massive thanks to my wife Kelly, she has sacrificed a lot to allow me concentrate on rugby for all these years and that is something I will always be grateful for.

“It’s been amazing so far and while I’m looking forward to supporting the team in the future, we have a big few weeks ahead.”