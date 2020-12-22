BE PART OF THE TEAM

Cliftonville confirm signing of McCarey, meaning there are currently no senior goalkeepers at Dundalk

The 28-year-old former Republic of Ireland underage international will ply his trade in the Danske Bank Premiership.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 8:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,606 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5309315
Aaron McCarey during Dundalk squad training ahead of the FAI Cup final.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

NORTHERN IRISH CLUB Cliftonville have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Aaron McCarey, meaning FAI Cup champions Dundalk currently have no senior goalkeepers on their books.

McCarey, whose previous clubs included Wolves and Ross County, has represented the Republic of Ireland at U17, U18, U19 and U21 level and was selected in senior squads by both Giovanni Trapattoni and Martin O’Neill.

The 28-year-old also previously had a brief stint in the Danske Bank Premiership with Warrenpoint Town prior to signing for Dundalk, for whom he featured in this season’s Europa League group stages.

It’s understood McCarey was released by Dundalk following their FAI Cup final success over league champions Shamrock Rovers.

“Everyone at Cliftonville extends a hearty Solitude welcome to our new recruit and we look forward to seeing him in action,” said a statement from the Northern Irish outfit.

