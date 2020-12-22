Cliftonville confirm signing of McCarey, meaning there are currently no senior goalkeepers at Dundalk

Aaron McCarey during Dundalk squad training ahead of the FAI Cup final.

NORTHERN IRISH CLUB Cliftonville have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Aaron McCarey, meaning FAI Cup champions Dundalk currently have no senior goalkeepers on their books.

McCarey, whose previous clubs included Wolves and Ross County, has represented the Republic of Ireland at U17, U18, U19 and U21 level and was selected in senior squads by both Giovanni Trapattoni and Martin O’Neill.

The 28-year-old also previously had a brief stint in the Danske Bank Premiership with Warrenpoint Town prior to signing for Dundalk, for whom he featured in this season’s Europa League group stages.

It’s understood McCarey was released by Dundalk following their FAI Cup final success over league champions Shamrock Rovers.

“Everyone at Cliftonville extends a hearty Solitude welcome to our new recruit and we look forward to seeing him in action,” said a statement from the Northern Irish outfit.