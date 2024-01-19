Aaron McEneff rejoins rejoins Shamrock Rovers on loan deal from Perth Glory

AARON McENEFF IS excited to work with Stephen Bradley again – who is credits as being the best manager he has played for – as he rejoins Shamrock Rovers on loan from Perth Glory.

The deal is planned to become a permanent transfer at the of the 2024 season, as the midfielder who left Tallaght in early 2021 to sign for Hearts and then went to Perth returns to the Irish champions.

The 28-year-old says the continued presence of Bradley at the club was “massively instrumental” in his choice to come back.

“In my opinion he’s been the best manager I’ve ever had. He took me to another level when I first signed for Rovers,” said McEneff, who joined Rovers from his hometown club Derry City in 2019.

“You only have to look at the success the club has had in recent years and the part he’s played in that. He’s a top manager who I love working under. We still kept in contact when I left Rovers, so it’s good to be back working with him again.”

Bradley said McEneff was a tough player to replace but rejoins a stronger Rovers squad than the one he left before the 2021 season.

“We all know what Aaron does and what he did for us when he was here the first time around, so we’re over the moon to get him back,” Bradley said.

He added: “Aaron and I always kept in contact since when he first left for Scotland. We had constant dialogue, so when it became apparent it was possible to have Aaron home and that he wanted to do that, we pushed on and got it done which I’m delighted about.

“Before he left, he was the best midfielder in the country. We need to let him settle back in and get him up to speed again. Aaron is proven quality, so we’re delighted to get him back in.

“He was a very difficult player to replace, there aren’t many of those types around. So hopefully Aaron can bring the same again. We’re a slightly different team from when Aaron was last here. I would argue we are better than what we were when he left, so I think that can only help him as an individual and us as a team.”