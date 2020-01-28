Aaron McKenna's first fight of 2020 booked for March

Aaron McKenna (centre) and his brother, Stevie, speak with Monaghan Gaelic football star Conor McManus in their back-garden gym in Smithborough, Monaghan.

Aaron McKenna (centre) and his brother, Stevie, speak with Monaghan Gaelic football star Conor McManus in their back-garden gym in Smithborough, Monaghan.

MONAGHAN BOXER AARON McKenna will fight for the first time in 2020, and the 11th time in a burgeoning professional career, at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday 28 March.

The 20-year-old Golden Boy Promotions prospect [10-0, 6KOs] last week flew back to California alongside his father, Fergal, and older brother Stevie [4-0, 4KOs] after a Christmas spent in maintenance training back home in Smithborough.

The McKenna brothers and their father are based in California full-time and last year teamed up with world-renowned trainer Robert Garcia.

Aaron, known as ‘The Silencer’, is scheduled to fight in a six-rounder against an as-of-yet-unnamed opponent at The Forum. The bill will also include another red-hot Golden Boy-promoted prodigy, Vergil Ortiz [15-0, 15KOs], with whom McKenna has sparred on the West Coast.

Before flying back to California for the new year, the McKennas were visited by Monaghan Gaelic football forward Conor McManus who took them on the pads.

Aaron, a six-foot-two welterweight on his way to becoming a light-middleweight, turned professional in 2017 and is managed by Californian outfit Sheer Sports, who also guide the careers of light-welterweight Stevie, Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley [18-1, 14KOs] and Donegal-Derry light-middleweight Brett McGinty [0-0], the latter of whom is a recent convert to the pro ranks and will be trained by Ricky Hatton in Manchester.