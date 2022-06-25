Aaron McKenna extends winning record with stoppage of Argentine Benitez

AARON MCKENNA BETTERED his professional record to 15-0 with a seventh-round stoppage of Argentine David Benitez at the Coventry Dome on the undercard of Sky Sports’ Boxxer event.

The pair squared off in feisty fashion at yesterday’s weigh-in and their discord made its way to the ring. Benitez started brightly but found McKenna was not for moving, and thus the Argentine looked weary by the sixth round, at one point launching a double punch in desperation.

David Benitez has just attempted the double punch! 😅 pic.twitter.com/kQh5fPhgsr — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 25, 2022

Under sustained pressure from McKenna in the seventh, Benitez was docked a point for a low blow, and then spat out his gumshield and kicked it across the canvas as the referee waved the fighters back together. That led the referee to instead wave the fight to its end, with McKenna awarded victory by technical knock-out.

Advertisement