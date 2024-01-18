Advertisement
Aaron McKenna, centre. Tom Hogan/INPHO
Fighting Talk

'He bottled it' - Aaron McKenna wants to see a sicknote after opponent pulls out of fight

The Monaghan middleweight was due to face Linus Udofia on Saturday.
1 hour ago

MONAGHAN MIDDLEWEIGHT Aaron McKenna said his opponent “bottled it” after another big fight was called off at the 11th hour. 

McKenna, 24, was due to face Linus Udofia on the undercard of Natasha Jonas’ world title fight with Mikaela Mayer in Liverpool this on Saturday.

Yet the 30-year-old former English champion and British title holder pulled out this week due to illness, with a sceptical McKenna saying he wants to see a sicknote. He added that fights falling through was becoming a regular happening.   

“It’s very frustrating for me, it’s a regular occurrence for me at this stage. Last year Shakiel Thompson pulled out so close to the fight, he bottled it, and then Liam Williams was offered two fight dates, he went to Mexico instead, and now this one, which is really close to the fight date,” McKenna said in Liverpool today.

“It was just yesterday (Wednesday) when I heard the news that Udofia pulled out and he felt unwell. I don’t believe that for one minute. I think he just bottled it. I’d like to see medical proof if he is really sick.”

Promoter Ben Shalom told McKenna he will remain on the card and a replacement opponent will be found.

