Aaron McKenna earns impressive stoppage victory over heavier foe in Liverpool

MONAGHAN MIDDLEWEIGHT AARON McKenna produced an impressive stoppage victory over English light-heavyweight Mickey Ellison on the undercard of Natasha Jonas’ welterweight world-title bout with Mikaela Mayer at Liverpool’s Echo Arena.

The 24-year-old McKenna, a lifelong fan of Liverpool Football Club, forced the joint intervention of the referee and Ellison’s corner in the sixth round of a scheduled eight-round contest.

MCKENNA STOPS ELLISON! 💥



The Silencer moves to 18-0 ⭕#JonasMayer | Live Now pic.twitter.com/Z5tXozQujR — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) January 20, 2024

Advertisement

Smithborough’s ‘Silencer’ had accepted the bout with the naturally larger, heavier man on just two days’ notice after original foe Linus Udofia pulled out through illness.

McKenna-Udofia had been scheduled for the middleweight limit of 160 pounds but with Ellison drafted in, the Irishman was given leeway with the weight and tipped the scales hydrated at 168.

Ellison, meanwhile, had a bout cancelled last week and so entered the bout in fighting shape, well under the light-heavyweight limit of 175 pounds.

The Blackburn native’s fairly modest 14-6(5KOs) record entering the contest belied the fact that Ellison has made a career for himself by ending the undefeated records of several British prospects.

Given his natural size advantages, the short-notice bout was deemed a risk for McKenna, who carried with him to the ring a record of 17-0(8KOs).

The Monaghan man, however, controlled the bout from the outset, boxing smartly and beating the will from Ellison until both referee Mark Lyson and Ellison’s corner decided simultaneously that they had seen enough with 42 seconds remaining in the sixth round.

McKenna improves to 18-0 (9KOs) and should now find himself on the precipice of more significant fights on Sky Sports, where tonight’s victory was broadcast.