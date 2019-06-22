Monaghan's Aaron McKenna moves to 8-0 with second round stoppage win in California

MONAGHAN’S AARON MCKENNA took another step in his fledgling professional boxing career on Friday night by overcoming Mexican Daniel Perales with a dominant victory inside just two rounds.
The 19-year-old, Ireland’s second-youngest professional boxer after Cork’s James Power, secured a second round stoppage victory in their welterweight clash at Fantasy Springs Casino to keep his unblemished record in tact.
In a completely one-sided affair in California, McKenna knocked Perales to the canvas inside the opening round.
The highly-rated welterweight teenager, who is signed to Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, stepped up a gear in the second, before referee Ray Corona was forced to intervene and bring a halt to proceedings.
Friday night’s win now moves McKenna’s record to 8-0, with five of his eight victories coming via knock-out.
Aaron McKenna Making It Look Easy 🇮🇪💯#WatchOnDAZN pic.twitter.com/s7TCYiNDkX— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) June 22, 2019
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS