Monaghan's Aaron McKenna moves to 8-0 with second round stoppage win in California

McKenna in action against Perales at Fantasy Springs Casino.

MONAGHAN’S AARON MCKENNA took another step in his fledgling professional boxing career on Friday night by overcoming Mexican Daniel Perales with a dominant victory inside just two rounds.

The 19-year-old, Ireland’s second-youngest professional boxer after Cork’s James Power, secured a second round stoppage victory in their welterweight clash at Fantasy Springs Casino to keep his unblemished record in tact.

In a completely one-sided affair in California, McKenna knocked Perales to the canvas inside the opening round.

The highly-rated welterweight teenager, who is signed to Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, stepped up a gear in the second, before referee Ray Corona was forced to intervene and bring a halt to proceedings.

Friday night’s win now moves McKenna’s record to 8-0, with five of his eight victories coming via knock-out.

Aaron McKenna Making It Look Easy 🇮🇪💯#WatchOnDAZN pic.twitter.com/s7TCYiNDkX — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) June 22, 2019

