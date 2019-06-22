This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 22 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Monaghan's Aaron McKenna moves to 8-0 with second round stoppage win in California

The 19-year-old maintained his perfect record with a one-sided victory against Daniel Perales.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 11:02 AM
18 minutes ago 333 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4693517
McKenna in action against Perales at Fantasy Springs Casino.
Image: Kyle Monroe
McKenna in action against Perales at Fantasy Springs Casino.
McKenna in action against Perales at Fantasy Springs Casino.
Image: Kyle Monroe

MONAGHAN’S AARON MCKENNA took another step in his fledgling professional boxing career on Friday night by overcoming Mexican Daniel Perales with a dominant victory inside just two rounds.

The 19-year-old, Ireland’s second-youngest professional boxer after Cork’s James Power, secured a second round stoppage victory in their welterweight clash at Fantasy Springs Casino to keep his unblemished record in tact.

In a completely one-sided affair in California, McKenna knocked Perales to the canvas inside the opening round.

The highly-rated welterweight teenager, who is signed to Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, stepped up a gear in the second, before referee Ray Corona was forced to intervene and bring a halt to proceedings.

Friday night’s win now moves McKenna’s record to 8-0, with five of his eight victories coming via knock-out.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie