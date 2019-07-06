This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monaghan star Aaron McKenna returns to the ring in California seeking ninth consecutive win

The 20-year-old boxer beat Mexico’s Daniel Perales inside two rounds a fortnight ago.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 11:33 AM
1 hour ago 852 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4713356
McKenna beat Daniel Perales at Fantasy Springs Casino two weeks ago.
McKenna beat Daniel Perales at Fantasy Springs Casino two weeks ago.
McKenna beat Daniel Perales at Fantasy Springs Casino two weeks ago.

RISING MONAGHAN STAR Aaron McKenna will seek his ninth consecutive professional victory in less than two weeks’ time after the teenager’s next bout was confirmed for Fantasy Springs Casino later this month.

The 20-year-old’s next fight will take place on Thursday 18 July in California, to be broadcast live on DAZN, and will headline Jason Quigley’s meeting with Tureano Johnson.

“It’s great to be back in action so soon,” McKenna said. “I like to stay hungry and work hard in the gym so that I’m always ready.

“My next fight I will be even sharper and I’m looking forward to putting on a strong performance for my Irish, Mexican and American fans. See you all on 18 July.”

McKenna’s opponent is yet to be confirmed but the Irish boxing star is hoping to fight at least three more times before the end of this year.

He overcame Mexico’s Daniel Perales with a dominant victory inside just two rounds a fortnight ago at Fantasy Springs Casino, moving his record to 8-0 as his fledgling professional career continues to soar. 

Aaron Gallagher
