Monaghan's McKenna remains unbeaten after impressive defeat of Lima

AARON McKENNA STRETCHED his unbeaten record to 17-0 with an highly impressive victory over Uisma Lima at London’s York Hall on Friday.

The Monaghan native took a unanimous decision [100-91, 98-92, and 98-93] victory after coming through an entertaining 10 round-bout against the Angolan southpaw, who entered the fight with a record of 10-0 [8KOS] and tested the 23-year-old throughout.

After powering to the biggest win of his career, McKenna will now move into the WBC top 20 middleweight ranking list.

“I thought I had him gone a few times, but he just kept coming back,” said McKenna, who claimed the vacant World Boxing Council international middleweight belt.

McKenna had originally been scheduled to face Sheffield’s Shakiel Thompson [10-0, 6KOs] before Thompson withdrew through injury.

