Aaron McKenna maintains fine unbeaten record with another win Stateside

MONAGHAN TEEN SENSATION Aaron McKenna has maintained the brilliant unbeaten start to his professional career after another memorable night in America.

The ‘Silencer’ recorded an impressive victory over Mexico’s Loretto Olivas in California, winning on a unanimous decision with scores of 60-53 across the board as he brought his record to 7-0 (4 KOs).

19-year-old McKenna sent Olivas to the canvas early in the first round at Fantasy Springs Casino Resort, Indio, but his opponent beat the count to challenge back for six more rounds.

A taste of last night's action. Source: Sheer Sports Management.

The eventual winner inflicted severe punishment on Olivas, landing several deadly body shots but Olivas — who suffered his first professional defeat — stood firm and pushed him all the way.

McKenna went the distance for the first time in the welterweight contest, which was broadcast live on major streaming platform DAZN in the States.

