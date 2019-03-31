This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 31 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aaron McKenna maintains fine unbeaten record with another win Stateside

It was a tough test but the 19-year-old Monaghan star came out on top.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 12:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,744 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4569590
Another win: Aaron McKenna.
Image: Sheer Sports Management.
Another win: Aaron McKenna.
Another win: Aaron McKenna.
Image: Sheer Sports Management.

MONAGHAN TEEN SENSATION Aaron McKenna has maintained the brilliant unbeaten start to his professional career after another memorable night in America.

The ‘Silencer’ recorded an impressive victory over Mexico’s Loretto Olivas in California, winning on a unanimous decision with scores of 60-53 across the board as he brought his record to 7-0 (4 KOs).

19-year-old McKenna sent Olivas to the canvas early in the first round at Fantasy Springs Casino Resort, Indio, but his opponent beat the count to challenge back for six more rounds.

image1 (1) A taste of last night's action. Source: Sheer Sports Management.

The eventual winner inflicted severe punishment on Olivas, landing several deadly body shots but Olivas — who suffered his first professional defeat — stood firm and pushed him all the way.

McKenna went the distance for the first time in the welterweight contest, which was broadcast live on major streaming platform DAZN in the States.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Relieved Cullen delighted with how Leinster adapted to 'cup rugby'
    Relieved Cullen delighted with how Leinster adapted to 'cup rugby'
    'You've got to guarantee the ball goes down': O'Driscoll says Stockdale error was unforgivable
    'He's disappointed, but that's not the reason we lost the game'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham
    Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham
    Robbie Keane rolls back the years with cheeky finish at Spurs' new stadium
    Dazzling Messi free-kicks caps Barcelona win in Catalan derby as Espanyol crumble
    LEINSTER
    Henderson looks to the future as Ulster raise ceiling
    Henderson looks to the future as Ulster raise ceiling
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    'We're not short on guts': Ulster ready and willing to drag Leinster into a battle
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie