Irish U17 international makes senior Malaga debut in Copa del Rey

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U17 international Aaron Ochoa Moloney made his first-team debut for Malaga in the second round of the Copa del Rey last night, becoming the club’s second-youngest player in the process.

Ochoa Moloney was introduced as a substitute after only 28 minutes, playing the rest of what proved to be a 1-0 win over second-tier CD Eldense. Malaga are currently in the third tier of Spanish football.

He shared his first-team debut with another Malaga academy product, midfielder Izan Merino.

Advertisement

“The performance of the young players was very good, but with the younger ones we have to be cautious”, said manager Sergio Pellicer. “They are the club’s best asset and we must take care and work with them. We need to thank the Academy coaches who greatly influence the emergence of boys like those who played today.”

Ochoa Moloney is a Spanish-born attacking midfielder who has played for Ireland at U16 and U17 level.

Elsewhere, the Irish U17s have today learned their fate in the elite phase of the European Championship qualifiers, handed a daunting draw having been grouped with Portugal, Germany and Croatia.

Colin O’Brien’s side earned their spot in today’s draw by coming through the initial phase unbeaten, beating Armenia 4-0 and drawing 0-0 with both Iceland and Switzerland.

The games will be held as a mini-tournament in Portugal next March.

Ireland went to the quarter-finals of the most recent edition of the U17 Euros, and to qualify, they must finish in the top two of their elite phase group.

This is the last year that 16 teams can qualify for the finals: from the 2024/25 season onwards qualification will consist of Round 1 and Round 2 in a League A and League B format where just eight teams will make the championships.

Republic of Ireland U17 fixtures

March 20, 2024 | Portugal v Ireland

March 23, 2024 | Germany v Ireland

March 26, 2024 | Ireland v Croatia