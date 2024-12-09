Former Ulster winger Sexton to try his luck at American Football

FORMER ULSTER WINGER Aaron Sexton has been confirmed by the NFL as one of the 14 athletes hopeful of making on the roster of an American Football francishe through the International Player Pathway.

Altogether, 14 athletes across 13 nations will fill out the places on the programme that starts in January 2025. It will involve ten weeks of on pitch training and off-pitch theory education at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, as they seek to earn their spot.

Then, they will be invited to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts as part of the University of South Florida’s Pro Day in March.

Each NFL club is permitted one roster exemption for a qualifying international player from the start of the club’s offseason programme through the roster reduction to 53 players.