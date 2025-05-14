Advertisement
Australia's Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii. Alamy Stock Photo
Wallabies back Suaalii in fitness race for Lions Tests due to fractured jaw

The former rugby league star suffered a concussion while making a tackle for the New South Wales Waratahs.
9.32am, 14 May 2025

EXPLOSIVE WALLABIES BACK Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is in a race to be fit to face the British and Irish Lions after his club said Wednesday that he needs surgery on a fractured jaw.

The former rugby league star suffered a concussion while making a tackle for the New South Wales Waratahs against Queensland Reds last Friday.

The Super Rugby club said that Suaalii had developed soreness in the days afterwards which was investigated and showed a small fracture of the jaw.

The 21-year-old will now have surgery and will be out for at least four weeks, ending his Super Rugby season.

“This is unfortunate for us and especially for Joseph. We wish him all the best in his recovery and return to full health,” said Waratahs head coach Dan McKellar.

“We will do all we can to facilitate his recovery in consultation with Rugby Australia to have him in the best shape possible for his availability for the Wallabies.”

The club’s medical team will assess his recovery after four weeks and decide how quickly he can return to action.

Suaalii, who can play wing, centre or fullback, signed a multimillion-dollar deal to switch from the NRL’s Sydney Roosters to rugby union with the Waratahs at the end of the 2024 season.

He played his first game of professional rugby union when Australia met England in November at Twickenham, producing a player-of-the-match performance as the Wallabies won 42-37.

The NSW Waratahs are due to face the touring British and Irish Lions in Sydney on 5 July.

The first of three Australia Tests against the Lions is on 19 July in Brisbane.

