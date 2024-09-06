Advertisement
Aaron Shorten. Dave Winter/INPHO
Athletics

Aaron Shorten posts season's best but not enough to trouble the medals table

Fast field leaves Kildare man in last place.
10.31am, 6 Sep 2024
KILDARE MAN AARON Shorten posted a season’s best time in the men’s 1500m T-20 final, but it brought only last place in a fast field this morning.

Shorten ran a time of 4.02.71, which was a strong showing for the St Laurence O’Toole Athletic club in Carlow man.

Great Britain athlete Bruce Sandilands took Gold with a time of 3.45.40, setting a new World Record.

Portugeuse runner Sandro Baessa came in second, a time of 3.49.46 being his Personal Best, while bronze medal was claimed by Michael Brannigan of America who recorded 3.49.91.

He was the previous World Record holder.

Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
