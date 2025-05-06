Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

THE ULSTER AND Leinster senior football trophies are both set to be handed out next weekend with the deciders scheduled for Clones and Croke Park.
Both games are live on RTÉ 2, Armagh aiming for a first Ulster senior title since 2008 when they play on Saturday against the Donegal team who defeated them last season to claim the silverware.
On Sunday there’s a novel Leinster final pairing in Meath and Louth, a repeat of the 2010 decider which Meath won in controversial circumstances, while Louth are appearing in their third final in succession.
The key Munster hurling game of the weekend is the clash of Clare and Tipperary on Saturday evening, with both teams desperate for a victory in their Round 3 tie. That match is live on GAA+, as is the Leinster hurling showdown between Dublin and Antrim.
RTÉ have live Leinster hurling championship action on Saturday as Galway face Wexford, while GAA+ on Sunday have the Westmeath-Antrim Tailteann Cup game.
Also on Sunday, Kerry play Tyrone in the All-Ireland U20 football semi-final, a tie that will be televised on TG4.
There is also plenty hurling action across the various inter-county levels next weekend and underage GAA games around the country.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Wednesday 7 May
O’Neills Munster U20 hurling semi-final
Cork v Clare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.35pm - TG4.
Electric Ireland Leinster minor football semi-finals
Offaly v Kildare, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 6.30pm.
Dublin v Louth, Naul, 7.30pm.
*****
Friday 9 May
Electric Ireland Connacht minor football final
Roscommon v Mayo, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 6.30pm.
*****
Wednesday 7 May
O’Neills Munster U20 hurling semi-final
Electric Ireland Leinster minor football semi-finals
*****
Friday 9 May
Electric Ireland Connacht minor football final
*****
Saturday 10 May
Munster senior hurling Round 3
Ulster senior football final
Donegal's Jim McGuinness with Armagh's Kieran McGeeney. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Leinster senior hurling Round 3
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 3
Tailteann Cup Round 1
Group 1
Group 2
Group 3
Group 4
Christy Ring Cup
Nickey Rackard Cup
Lory Meagher Cup
TG4 Ulster LGFA senior football final
Electric Ireland minor championship
Leinster hurling quarter-finals
Ulster football quarter-final
Munster senior camogie final
*****
Sunday 11 May
Leinster senior football final
Meath’s Aaron Lynch and Ciarán Caulfield celebrate after their win over Dublin. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Tailteann Cup Round 1
Group 1
Gruop 2
Group 4
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 3
Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland football championship
U20 semi-final
U20 B semi-final
Nickey Rackard Cup
Lory Meagher Cup
TG4 Munster LGFA senior championship
