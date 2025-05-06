Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

THE ULSTER AND Leinster senior football trophies are both set to be handed out next weekend with the deciders scheduled for Clones and Croke Park.

Both games are live on RTÉ 2, Armagh aiming for a first Ulster senior title since 2008 when they play on Saturday against the Donegal team who defeated them last season to claim the silverware.

On Sunday there’s a novel Leinster final pairing in Meath and Louth, a repeat of the 2010 decider which Meath won in controversial circumstances, while Louth are appearing in their third final in succession.

The key Munster hurling game of the weekend is the clash of Clare and Tipperary on Saturday evening, with both teams desperate for a victory in their Round 3 tie. That match is live on GAA+, as is the Leinster hurling showdown between Dublin and Antrim.

RTÉ have live Leinster hurling championship action on Saturday as Galway face Wexford, while GAA+ on Sunday have the Westmeath-Antrim Tailteann Cup game.

Also on Sunday, Kerry play Tyrone in the All-Ireland U20 football semi-final, a tie that will be televised on TG4.

There is also plenty hurling action across the various inter-county levels next weekend and underage GAA games around the country.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Wednesday 7 May

O’Neills Munster U20 hurling semi-final

Cork v Clare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.35pm - TG4.

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football semi-finals

Offaly v Kildare, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 6.30pm.

Dublin v Louth, Naul, 7.30pm.

*****

Friday 9 May

Electric Ireland Connacht minor football final

Roscommon v Mayo, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 6.30pm.

*****

Saturday 10 May

Munster senior hurling Round 3

Clare v Tipperary, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 6pm - GAA+.

Ulster senior football final

Armagh v Donegal, 5.25pm, Clones - RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI.

Donegal's Jim McGuinness with Armagh's Kieran McGeeney. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster senior hurling Round 3

Galway v Wexford, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 3.15pm - RTÉ 2.

Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 4pm - GAA+.

Kilkenny v Offaly, UPMC Nowlan Park, 6pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 3

Carlow v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm - Clubber.

Westmeath v Down, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2.30pm - Clubber.

Tailteann Cup Round 1

Group 1

Kildare v Leitrim, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 5pm.

Group 2

Offaly v Wicklow, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1.30pm.

Laois v Waterford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm.

Group 3

Limerick v London, Newcastle West, 1pm.

Group 4

Wexford v Longford, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6.30pm.

Christy Ring Cup

Donegal v London, Letterkenny, 12.30pm.

Tyrone v Derry, Eoghan Ruadh, Dungannon, 1pm.

Wicklow v Meath, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup

Armagh v Louth, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 12pm.

Mayo v Sligo, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 2pm.

Lory Meagher Cup

Lancashire v Monaghan, Abbottstown, 1.30pm.

Longford v Cavan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.

TG4 Ulster LGFA senior football final

Armagh v Donegal, Clones, 3pm.

Electric Ireland minor championship

Leinster hurling quarter-finals

Westmeath v Dublin, Joristown Park, 12pm.

Laois v Wexford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 12pm.

Ulster football quarter-final

Monaghan v Armagh, Clones, 12pm.

Munster senior camogie final

Cork v Waterford, The Ragg, Tipperary, 1pm.

*****

Sunday 11 May

Leinster senior football final

Meath v Louth, Croke Park, 4.15pm - RTÉ 2.

Meath’s Aaron Lynch and Ciarán Caulfield celebrate after their win over Dublin. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Tailteann Cup Round 1

Group 1

Sligo v Tipperary, Tubbercurry, 1.30pm.

Gruop 2

Westmeath v Antrim, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm - GAA+.

Group 4

Fermanagh v Carlow, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 3

Laois v Kerry, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4pm - Clubber.

Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland football championship

U20 semi-final

Kerry v Tyrone, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm - TG4.

U20 B semi-final

Limerick v Monaghan, Moorefield GAA, Newbridge, 3pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup

Roscommon v Fermanagh, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.

Lory Meagher Cup

Warwickshire v Leitrim, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 2pm.

TG4 Munster LGFA senior championship