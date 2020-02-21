This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 21 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ababel Yeshaneh smashes world half-marathon record in controversial Nike shoes

Another world record has fallen to an athlete in Nike Vaporflys.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 21 Feb 2020, 4:28 PM
1 hour ago 3,334 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5016881
File photo of Nike Vaporflys.
Image: Imago/PA Images
File photo of Nike Vaporflys.
File photo of Nike Vaporflys.
Image: Imago/PA Images

ABABEL YESHANEH OF Ethiopia has smashed the world record for the Olympic half-marathon in Nike’s controversial Vaporfly trainers. 

Yeshaneh took 20 seconds off the record held by Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei at the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) event in the United Arab Emirates, winning in a time of 1:04:31.

She did so in Nike’s new Vaporfly trainers, which claim to increase an athlete’s performance by 4%. 

Yeshaneh triumphed over Brigid Kosgei, who set a new world record at last year’s Chicago marathon and had won 11 straight races from October 2018 to now.

Kosegi also raced in Vaporflys and, in spite of finishing second, she also beat Jepkosegi’s 2017 world record by crossing in a time of 1:04:49. Like Yeshaneh, she raced in Nike Vaporflys.

These times add further weight to the argument that Nike’s shoe technology is fundamentally altering the sport. In the last 18 months, athletes wearing Vaporflys have broken world records in the men’s 5km and 10km races along with the women’s and men’s marathon and half-marathon. 

The shoes improve an athlete’s performance by reducing the amount of energy used with each stride. They use a firm, Pebax foam on each heel along with a curved carbon plate in the sole of each shoe to create a spring effect. 

Use of the shoe has been widely derided as an example of “mechanical doping”, and respected sports scientist Ross Tucker has described the Vaporflys as “the shoe that broke running.” 

The shoes will be permitted at this year’s Olympic games, as they fall within regulations published earlier this month by World Athletics. The governing body say shoes that are available to buy on the market no later than April this year with a “stack height” (the height of the foam at the heel) of 40mm or less will be allowed at the Games, regulations within which the Vaporflys fall. 

Yeshaneh, 28, finished 14th in the final of the women’s 5,000m at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and finished second to Kosgei at last year’s Chicago marathon. 

Ireland’s Sarah Kelly, meanwhile, finished 17th in the RAK half-marathon, crossing in a time of 1:27:37. Gillian Clarke placed 21st in a time of 1:30:18 with Niamh O’Donoghue 26th and Sarah Lowry 40th. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie