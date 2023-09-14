Ireland's 18-year-old World Cup star Larkin signs for Glasgow City

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Abbie Larkin has signed for Glasgow City.

The 18-year-old Dubliner — the youngest Irish player ever to play at a World Cup –makes the move from Shamrock Rovers on transfer deadline day.

Larkin will join up with the Scottish Women’s Premier League outfit after the upcoming international window, in which the Republic of Ireland face Northern Ireland and Hungary.

She joins Irish international trio Claire Walsh, Emily Whelan and Aoife Colvill at the club.

“I’m delighted to be signing for Glasgow City FC,” Larkin said. “I’m excited to get started and I am looking forward to this next step of my career.”

“With a long, tough season still ahead, it was important to strengthen the attacking options within the squad, so to bring in a player of Abbie’s quality and experience is a huge coup,” head coach Leanne Ross added.

“Although just 18 years of age, Abbie has already played in the Champions League and represented the Republic of Ireland at the World Cup finals this summer, achievements which highlight the calibre of player she is.

“Abbie is a technically gifted, creative player with an eye for goal. She can play attacking midfield or forward positions and will certainly add to the attacking threat posed by the team with her ability to assist and score goals.

“I am excited to bring Abbie to Glasgow City and very much look forward to working with her.”

Larkin started her senior club career with Shelbourne in the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division, helping them to 2022 League and Cup double glory before making the move to Rovers.

She made her senior international debut at 16 in February ’22, and opened her goal-scoring account against Georgia a few months later. Vera Pauw introduced her from the bench in all three of Ireland’s World Cup games this summer.

Glasgow City, the reigning Scottish league champions, sit third behind Rangers and Celtic after six games. Their Champions League qualification dream remains alive after wins over Shels and Gintra last week.