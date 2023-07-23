'This is my dream' - Ireland's youngest World Cup player eyeing the big time

ABBIE LARKIN IS living the dream, and taking it all in her stride.

Born in 2005 — feel old yet? — she’s now the youngest player to play for Ireland at a major tournament.

The Shamrock Rovers 18-year-old was unaware she had created history until her team-mates told her after Ireland’s World Cup debut defeat to Australia on Thursday.

“They said something about Gary and I hadn’t a clue who Gary was. I was like, ‘I don’t know who this is!’ I don’t know if that was a bad thing or not. It was amazing hearing that from the girls.”

Gary Kelly previously held the record. He was 19 at USA 1994. Kelly played his last game for Ireland two years before Larkin was born so she could be forgiven for not being overly familiar with him.

It’s one of several lovely moments in an interview two days after she etched her name into history and impressed as a second-half substitute at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Larkin on the ball against Australia. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“I was actually really nervous,” Larkin reflects. “Coming out alongside Lucy [Quinn], you just heard the fans screaming and I am thinking, ‘Oh my God’. The biggest I have played in is at Tallaght, never mind 75,000 people. It was mad.

Advertisement

“When I came on the pitch the crowd was like white noise really, you could hear all the players and I was kind of in the moment then. I think it took me about five minutes to get the nerves out and it was more excitement really.”

Larkin is energetic and fun, yet exudes a sense of maturity and gratitude. That shines through when she’s asked if she’s been able to take it all in.

“I actually am at the moment. It is so important to be here enjoying the moment because it is my first World Cup and I am definitely taking in everything.

“I always enjoy myself when I’m in these camps. There is a bit of stress there, it is a World Cup you know, it’s going to be a stressful camp. But I have a bunch of great girls around me. It’s kind of like a family at this stage, we’ve been with each other for so long. It feels like a second home.”

Tom Maher / INPHO Larkin’s relatives pose for a picture in Ringsend. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Home is Ringsend, in Dublin’s inner-city. World Cup fever has well and truly hit, the area decked out in green, white and gold with tributes paid to their hometown hero all over.

From the general buzz to the reaction to her introduction from the bench against the Matildas, Larkin has been sent many videos from home by her family and friends. Her parents are in Down Under — “they wouldn’t miss it” — with others flying the flag as they watched on together in Ringsend.

“It was amazing the amount of people. I didn’t even know there was that many people in Ringsend! I love being here, this is my dream, but just watching everything at home – watch parties and stuff like that – I am like. ‘Oh my God’.

“When I left there was only one flag on my balcony! It’s crazy. It’s so overwhelming, in a good way. The amount of people that are actually support me, some people I haven’t a clue who they are and they’re just there supporting me. It’s just amazing.

“There’s no one else from Ringsend that’s gone to a World Cup, even thinking about it in that way, and obviously I’m a girl as well, it makes it more special for me. You’re creating that worldwide inspiration for girls that are young. The girls from where I’m from back home, I’ve seen pictures with them wearing jerseys with ‘Larkin’ on the back. And I’m like, ‘This is crazy’. I coached some of these girls since they were younger. It’s crazy.”

Tom Maher / INPHO Ireland fan and cousin of Abbie Larkin Rheia Larkin watches on. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

For Larkin, it was her cousin Dano Kelly, now of Dundalk.

And her now captain Katie McCabe.

It still is.

Larkin’s star has risen rapidly of late. She has nine senior caps to her name since making her debut at the Pinatar Cup last February, while she’s a top star in the Women’s Premier Division after switching from Shelbourne for Rovers.

And she feels she is improving each and every game she plays.

“100%. I feel like I am developing like a player a lot more, obviously coming in and training with the likes of Katie [McCabe] and Denise [O'Sullivan] and all the players that have been up in the highest levels of the WSL and the NWSL. It’s a stepping stone and it is pushing me to be a better player as well. The confidence I am gaining and the experience I am getting from some players, it is unbelievable.

“[Katie] was literally like my idol when I was younger and she still is my idol even when I am playing with her. Even coming on the pitch and playing alongside her is amazing. She is a great captain and just like that she will motivate you when you need it, just hearing her voice behind you, ‘Just pass it’ just gives you that motivation. She is amazing.”

Larkin has come in for huge praise after her opening night cameo and calls are heightening to start her in Wednesday’s showdown against Canada. The Olympic champions are the opposition in Perth, after their 0-0 draw with Nigeria leaves Group B wide open. The teenager feels she is good enough to start.

“Yeah 100%. I believe in myself now more after and obviously coming on against Australia, getting all the comments saying, ‘Ah you played really well’, it gives you more confidence.

Read Next Related Reads Louise Quinn wearing protective boot but expected to play against Canada Analysis: Why Abbie Larkin and Lucy Quinn should start against Canada Katie McCabe's all-action performance set the tone as Ireland went down fighting

Ryan Byrne / INPHO With Ireland legend Olivia O'Toole after the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“Obviously I’d love to start but it depends on how well you train and stuff.”

She’s also well aware that the World Cup could be a shop window for her. While happy at Rovers and focusing on the tournament, Larkin is eyeing the big time.

“It’s definitely some exposure, obviously because I’m here and I’m so young and stuff. Whatever happens, if I come on the pitch and play good, see what happens.

“Obviously my main goal right now, I’d love to play in England. England is my dream, really, WSL, that’s something I’d be looking forward to in the future anyway. I wouldn’t cancel out any options. I just have to see what happens.”

Similarly with the homecoming to Ringsend — though she hopes that is well down the road.

“It’s going to be amazing. Hopefully it’ll be even better if we get out of the group stage.

“We’re playing two good teams and we have to go in there thinking we can win.”