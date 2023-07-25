'Abbie Larkin and Lucy Quinn should start, but I don't think they will'

IRELAND’S IMPACT SUBS Abbie Larkin and Lucy Quinn should start against Canada, but they probably won’t, the Football Family podcast heard.

Shane Keegan, Cobh Ramblers manager, told the podcast for subscribers to The 42 that the duo improved Ireland’s attack against Australia last week without compromising defence solidity.

Yet he said that Ireland head coach Vera Pauw will likely stick with the same XI that started the 1-0 loss to Australia as she “is not a risk taker”.

“The first point I’d make is I actually think Lucy Quinn even more so should be a starter than Abbie Larkin,” he said.

“I think Abbie Larkin was getting the majority of the plaudits from the impact that the two of them had. I actually think Lucy Quinn was even better to be honest with you having watched it back again to write the piece.

“I get that it was a bit more of a roll of the dice, that they are considered more attacking players than the two players they replaced, but I just didn’t see us becoming any less defensively sound than we had been for the first hour.

“I don’t see Australia having created any chances in the last half hour that would make me think we looked a bit more open.

“I think both players can play exactly the roles that were asked of the two players who started. I don’t think the shape has to change. We continue to look very defensively sound after the change, we just looked an awful lot better going forward as well.

“You’re often asked who should it be and who do you think it will be? I think it should be the two girls. I don’t think it will be. From what we know of Vera Pauw’s nature, I don’t think she is a gambler, I don’t think she is a risk taker. I think starting the two of those would be seen as a gambler. I don’t necessarily agree but for that reason, I would be highly surprised if it’s not the same starting XI

“I just hate to think that there’s kind of regrets in the sense that we start the same team. We end up behind again. You know, the girls come on. We don’t quite manage to get anything from the game. And the next thing you know, shackles are off a bit and last game the two of them start, they both have great games, but hey, it’s all too little and too late and we’re out.”

