Shamrock Rovers confirm signing of Abbie Larkin

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed the signing of Abbie Larkin, after Shelbourne this week expressed disappointment that the 17-year-old had chosen to leave the club.

The Ireland international, who has four senior Irish caps under her belt and is pushing to be included in Vera Pauw’s squad for next summer’s World Cup, had been confirmed as a Shels player for 2023 earlier this month.

But the back-to-back Women’s National League [WNL] champions and FAI Cup holders confirmed a reverse of the decision on Tuesday.

Speaking on her arrival at Rovers, Larkin said: “I am delighted to be joining Shamrock Rovers football club. It has been a difficult decision for me, however, the opportunity to sign for a club with a professional environment, a top coach and excellent facilities was an opportunity I had to take for my own development.

“I am extremely excited about the new challenge, but I would also like to thank the people at Shelbourne FC who have helped with my development to date.”

Rovers have also announced the signings of Lia O’Leary and Aoibhe Fleming.

O’Leary, an U17 Irish International who has been part of Vera Pauw’s home-based squads, also joins from Shelbourne. Fleming, an Irish U17 international, joins the Hoops from Peamount.

Shamrock Rovers women’s first team manager Collie O’Neill said: “I am delighted to have the three girls on board, they are three of the best young players in the country. They will bring unbelievable talent to the group, and I can’t wait to help them develop even more.”