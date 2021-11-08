Championship high-flyers sign teenage Waterford defender

CHAMPIONSHIP HIGH-FLYERS Coventry City have signed defender Abel Alabi from Waterford.

Alabi, an 18-year-old central defender who has previously been involved with an Irish U17s training squad, will be formally registered with the club when the transfer window opens in January.

Alabi joined Waterford from local club Southend, and attracted interest from Huddersfield, also of the Championship.

A proposed move fell through and Alabi then went on trial with Coventry in March of this year. Under new post-Brexit rules, he had to wait until his 18th birthday to sign terms with the club. He has signed a three-and-a-half year contract, and a compensation agreement has been reached between Coventry and his former clubs, Waterford and Southend.

Alabi will complete the season with the U18s and then step up to the U23s from next season.

“We’re pleased to welcome Abel to the club. He spent some time with us last season and in the summer and impressed”, said the club’s U23s manager Luke Tisdale.

“He is very physically adept and will be a big presence at the back for the U18s come 1 January.

“Abel will be put on an individual development plan like everyone is and he will work with the 18s for the remainder of this season, before joining the U23s group at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.”

Coventry have made a strong start to the Championship season, and lie fourth after 17 games.