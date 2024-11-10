The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Rory McIlroy tied for third as Irish challenge fades in Abu Dhabi, Paul Waring wins
RORY MCILROY HAS finished tied for third at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with Tom McKibbin in a share of 10th.
Shane Lowry’s challenge faded and he just missed out on a top-10 finish on the 18th hole.
Paul Waring won, signing off on 23-under and taking a first prize of more than €1.4 million ($1.53m).
The Englishman held his nerve to secure his first-ever Rolex series win, shooting a final round 66 which included back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th.
“It was quite an easy day, wasn’t it!?” he told Sky Sports afterwards.
“It just means absolutely everything. I’m a bit taken aback right now.”
McIlroy and McKibbin both carded 64 today, with Lowry finishing with a 69.
More to follow.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Abu Dhabi Championship Golf