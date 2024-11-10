Advertisement
Rory McIlroy (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Rory McIlroy tied for third as Irish challenge fades in Abu Dhabi, Paul Waring wins

Top-10 finish for Tom McKibbin, with Shane Lowry just outside.
12.30pm, 10 Nov 2024
RORY MCILROY HAS finished tied for third at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with Tom McKibbin in a share of 10th.

Shane Lowry’s challenge faded and he just missed out on a top-10 finish on the 18th hole.

Paul Waring won, signing off on 23-under and taking a first prize of more than €1.4 million ($1.53m).

The Englishman held his nerve to secure his first-ever Rolex series win, shooting a final round 66 which included back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th.

“It was quite an easy day, wasn’t it!?” he told Sky Sports afterwards. 

“It just means absolutely everything. I’m a bit taken aback right now.”

McIlroy and McKibbin both carded 64 today, with Lowry finishing with a 69.

  • You can view the final leaderboard here >

More to follow. 

