'I feel the time is right' - Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore retires

RACHAEL BLACKMORE HAS called time on her glittering career as a jockey.
The 35-year-old made international headlines in 2021 when she teamed up with the Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Times to win the world’s greatest steeplechase at Aintree – the first woman to do so in the then 182-year history of the race.
Blackmore won the Gold Cup in 2022 on with A Plus Tard. She won the four major races at Cheltenham: the Champion Chase in 2024 with Captain Guinness, the Stayers’ Hurdle in 2025 with Bob Olinger to complete the set and Champion Hurdle in 2021 and 2022 with Honeysuckle.
“My days of being a jockey have come to an end,” the 35-year-old said in a statement.
Advertisement
“I feel the time is right. I’m sad but I’m also incredibly grateful for what my life has been for the past 16 years. I just feel so lucky, to have been legged up on the horses I have, and to have experienced success I never even dreamt could be possible.”
Blackmore continued: “The people to thank are endless, it’s not possible to mention everyone (as I don’t want this to be another book) but I’m going to get a few names in here anyway and to everyone else, you know who you are, as they say.
“Firstly, my parents who provided me with the best childhood, and a pony I couldn’t hold! This set the seed for a life of racing. Aidan Kennedy gave me my first ride in a point to point. I spent time riding out for Arthur Moore and Pat Doyle which I loved. Sam Curling and Liam Lennon were also big supporters as was Denise O’Shea, John Nicholson, Ellmarie Holden, Harry Smyth and Gigginstown House Stud.
“I rode my first winner for Shark Hanlon, who then helped me become Champion Conditional. I will be forever grateful to Shark for getting behind me, supporting me and believing in me when it would have been just as easy to look elsewhere. He was the catalyst for what was to come.
“A conversation between Eddie O’Leary and Henry de Bromhead in a taxi on the way to Aintree took my career to a whole new level. Eddie got me in the door at Knockeen, and what came next was unimaginable: Honeysuckle, A Plus Tard, Minella Indo, Captain Guinness, Bob Olinger, Minella Times, among many others… all with one thing in common—Henry de Bromhead. He’s a phenomenal trainer, who brought out the best in me. Without Henry, my story is very different.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
'I feel the time is right' - Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore retires
LAST UPDATE | 51 mins ago
RACHAEL BLACKMORE HAS called time on her glittering career as a jockey.
The 35-year-old made international headlines in 2021 when she teamed up with the Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Times to win the world’s greatest steeplechase at Aintree – the first woman to do so in the then 182-year history of the race.
Blackmore won the Gold Cup in 2022 on with A Plus Tard. She won the four major races at Cheltenham: the Champion Chase in 2024 with Captain Guinness, the Stayers’ Hurdle in 2025 with Bob Olinger to complete the set and Champion Hurdle in 2021 and 2022 with Honeysuckle.
“My days of being a jockey have come to an end,” the 35-year-old said in a statement.
“I feel the time is right. I’m sad but I’m also incredibly grateful for what my life has been for the past 16 years. I just feel so lucky, to have been legged up on the horses I have, and to have experienced success I never even dreamt could be possible.”
Blackmore continued: “The people to thank are endless, it’s not possible to mention everyone (as I don’t want this to be another book) but I’m going to get a few names in here anyway and to everyone else, you know who you are, as they say.
“Firstly, my parents who provided me with the best childhood, and a pony I couldn’t hold! This set the seed for a life of racing. Aidan Kennedy gave me my first ride in a point to point. I spent time riding out for Arthur Moore and Pat Doyle which I loved. Sam Curling and Liam Lennon were also big supporters as was Denise O’Shea, John Nicholson, Ellmarie Holden, Harry Smyth and Gigginstown House Stud.
“I rode my first winner for Shark Hanlon, who then helped me become Champion Conditional. I will be forever grateful to Shark for getting behind me, supporting me and believing in me when it would have been just as easy to look elsewhere. He was the catalyst for what was to come.
“A conversation between Eddie O’Leary and Henry de Bromhead in a taxi on the way to Aintree took my career to a whole new level. Eddie got me in the door at Knockeen, and what came next was unimaginable: Honeysuckle, A Plus Tard, Minella Indo, Captain Guinness, Bob Olinger, Minella Times, among many others… all with one thing in common—Henry de Bromhead. He’s a phenomenal trainer, who brought out the best in me. Without Henry, my story is very different.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Racing