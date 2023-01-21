Advertisement
Kamran Jebreili Leading the way: Shane Lowry.
# Flying the flag
Lowry joint leader in Abu Dhabi as Harrington rolls back the years
The Irish pair impressed in the third round.
22 minutes ago

SHANE LOWRY IS joint leader of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after an impressive day for the Irish in the United Arab Emirates.

Lowry is top of the field alongside Min Woo Lee of Australia, the pair tied on 13-under after three rounds. The Offaly man carded a 66 today.

Padraig Harrington, meanwhile, is two shots back after a sizzling 64. The Dubliner rolled back the years, shooting six birdies in-a-row on the back nine as he bids to become the oldest winner in European Tour/DP World Tour history.

The highlight for Lowry, meanwhile, was a stunning eagle on the sixth, while he birdied on two, seven, nine, 15 and 18. A bogey on the 17th was the only blot on his card.

Seamus Power is further down the leaderboard, seven-under overall after his 70 today.

Tom McKibbin failed to make the cut.

More to follow

  • You can view the leaderboard here>
The42 Team
