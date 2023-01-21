Lowry joint leader in Abu Dhabi as Harrington rolls back the years

SHANE LOWRY IS joint leader of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after an impressive day for the Irish in the United Arab Emirates.

Lowry is top of the field alongside Min Woo Lee of Australia, the pair tied on 13-under after three rounds. The Offaly man carded a 66 today.

Advertisement

Padraig Harrington, meanwhile, is two shots back after a sizzling 64. The Dubliner rolled back the years, shooting six birdies in-a-row on the back nine as he bids to become the oldest winner in European Tour/DP World Tour history.

The highlight for Lowry, meanwhile, was a stunning eagle on the sixth, while he birdied on two, seven, nine, 15 and 18. A bogey on the 17th was the only blot on his card.

What a shot @ShaneLowryGolf!



A hole-out eagle at the second hardest hole of the day. #ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/oW21iDU5HN — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 21, 2023

Seamus Power is further down the leaderboard, seven-under overall after his 70 today.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Tom McKibbin failed to make the cut.

More to follow