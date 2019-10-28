This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 28 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AC Milan post record loss of €145.9m as they continue new stadium push with Inter

‘All the top European clubs bring in stadium receipts topping €100m. For AC Milan and Inter they reach about €34m.’

By AFP Monday 28 Oct 2019, 7:32 PM
28 minutes ago 878 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4870227
Milan are once again battling in midtable this season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Milan are once again battling in midtable this season.
Milan are once again battling in midtable this season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ITALIAN GIANTS AC Milan, struggling to recapture the glory days of seven European Cups and of their heyday under media magnate Silvio Berlusconi, on Monday posted a record loss of €145.9 million for 2018.

The losses, which were some 20 million above 2017, will be covered by majority shareholder, US fund Elliott, which took over the Rossoneri last year after Chinese businessman Li Yonghong defaulted on a loan to buy the outfit.

Milan, one of Europe’s most storied clubs, have accumulated some €500m of losses over the past six seasons, during which time they have been absent from the money-spinning Champions League.

This season they were excluded from the less lucrative Europa League for financial fair play violations.

As one means of pulling the club out of the financial mire its owners are pushing, along with neighbours Inter Milan, for the construction of a new stadium complex in Italy’s northern business hub.

The two have long shared the current home the San Siro.

If municipal authorities give the green light to that plan that would “raise revenues substantially,” said chairman Paolo Scaroni, former boss of energy group Eni.

“All the top European clubs bring in stadium receipts topping €100m. For AC Milan and Inter they reach about €34m,” said Scaroni.

“This difference risks being the reason the clubs don’t put in the showing they ought to in Europe,” he added.

italy-ac-milan-us-lecce A view of the San Siro. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

AC Milan won the last of their European titles in 2007 — three years before Inter won their third and most recent crown.

If the stadium deal does not come off then “there is a plan B, still with Inter,” said Scaroni without elaborating.

He did note that the search was under way to increase sponsorship but “if we are losing games then it’s more difficult.”

Unlike the club’s late 1980s zenith when the likes of Dutch trio Marco Van Basten, Ruud Gulllit and Frank Rijkaard were in their pomp, this season the Milanese are mired in mid table.

“There is a clear and audacious vision on the part of Elliott, which is to return Milan to the top table of Italian and world football without it taking 10 or 15 years,” club chief executive Ivan Gazidis said.

Aside from a new stadium the club intends to “invest in young footballers to turn them into top drawer players,” he added.

After their poor start this season in Serie A Milan earlier this month sacked Marco Giampaolo as coach and brought in Stefano Pioli as their ninth coach of the decade.

But the move is yet to provide a bounce, with Piolo’s side earning just one point to date in his two games in charge, losing 2-1 to Roma on Sunday to stand 12th, seven points off a Champions League place. Inter are looking to claim a berth as they lie second, a point behind leaders Juventus. 

© – AFP, 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie