AC Milan announce signing of Euro 2020-winning Italy full-back

Alessandro Florenzi celebrates after Italy's victory over England in the Euro 2020 final.

ALESSANDRO FLORENZI HAS completed his move to AC Milan on a season-long loan from Roma, the seven-time European champions announced today.

In a statement, Milan said that the 30-year-old right-back “was joining the Rossonero club until 30 June, 2022.”

Italian media put the cost of the loan deal at €1million, with an option to make the move permanent after one year estimated at €4.5million.

Florenzi, who has played 45 times for Italy, was part of the Azzurri squad which won Euro 2020. He suffered an injury in the opening game against Turkey but returned to come off the bench in the final against England.

He is embarking on his third straight loan after spending last term at Paris Saint-Germain and half of the previous campaign at Valencia.

Milan are back in the Champions League this season for the first time since being knocked out in the round of 16 by Atletico Madrid in 2014.

Florenzi has plenty of experience in the competition, having broken through into Roma’s senior side in 2012. He has played 280 times for his hometown club, and featured in four campaigns in Europe’s top competition, reaching the semi-finals in 2018.

