Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 8 October, 2019
AC Milan set to sack coach Giampaolo - reports

The former European giants are 13th in Serie A – three points above the relegation zone.

By AFP Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 10:57 AM
1 hour ago 732 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4841757
Giampaolo replaced Gennaro Gattuso during the summer,
Image: Spada/Lapresse
Giampaolo replaced Gennaro Gattuso during the summer,
Giampaolo replaced Gennaro Gattuso during the summer,
Image: Spada/Lapresse

AC MILAN ARE set to sack coach Marco Giampaolo after a dreadful start to the season, according to multiple reports in Italy today.

The former European giants are 13th in Serie A – three points above the relegation zone.

Giampaolo, 52, replaced Gennaro Gattuso during the summer, but the former Sampdoria boss has suffered four defeats in his first seven games, including a 2-0 loss to city rivals Inter.

Milan went on to lose their next two matches against Torino and Fiorentina before last weekend’s 2-1 victory at Genoa.

Former Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti is the 18-time Italian champions’ first choice to replace Giampaolo, according to Gazzetto Dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia.

However, the 60-year-old has not been able to agree severance terms with Inter, who he guided back to the Champions League the past two seasons, and remains under contract until 2021, despite being replaced by Antonio Conte.

Former Inter and Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli is now reported to be the favourite to take over the former seven-time European champions, who won their last title in Serie A in 2011.

Pioli previously coached Inter during the 2016-17 campaign and has reportedly been in the running to take over at struggling Genoa.

Former Roma and Marseille manager Rudi Garcia has also been touted among the possible candidates.

AC Milan finished fifth last season but lost their Europa League berth after accepting a European ban for breaching financial fair play rules.

© – AFP 2019  

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to give an in-depth breakdown of where Ireland’s play stacks up against the contenders in Japan, and look into why New Zealand and England are primed for World Cup success.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

