This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 28 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AC Milan interest gave Jeff Hendrick 'a confidence boost'

The 28-year-old recently joined Newcastle on a free transfer.

By Press Association Friday 28 Aug 2020, 5:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,714 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5189379
Jeff Hendrick (file pic).
Image: PA
Jeff Hendrick (file pic).
Jeff Hendrick (file pic).
Image: PA

NEWCASTLE MIDFIELDER Jeff Hendrick is hoping the pressure of playing in front of a packed St James’ Park will help him replicate the form which propelled him to Euro 2016, while admitted that recent AC Milan links gave him “a confidence boost”.

Hendrick will have to wait to run out in front of a 52,000-strong crowd on Tyneside with the new Premier League season due to kick off just as the last ended, behind closed doors.

However, the 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international is relishing the opportunity to launch the new phase of his career in front of an expectant Toon Army having excelled for his country in France four summers ago.

He said: “I really enjoyed that time. Full stadiums, the atmosphere was brilliant, you’re up against class players – I enjoyed it and it probably was the best I’ve played for Ireland.

People always say I have not shown up since then and that’s crazy because I’ve probably played 30 more times for Ireland since then.

“If you look back at the games, I’ve had some really good games, but maybe in that tournament I was fairly new to the squad as well and I would have been one of the only Championship players starting in the Ireland team then, so I wasn’t as well-known.

“There were a lot of big names still there and I had a very good tournament, but I think I’ve played well since then. I enjoy big stadiums – they probably bring the best out of me.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Hendrick’s form in France won him a £10.5million switch to Burnley on his return, although he was unable to agree a new deal at Turf Moor as his contract ran down and he has not played a competitive game since March as a result.

The Magpies moved in amid interest from Italian giants AC Milan to secure a free transfer, and the player is currently working with his new team-mates at their pre-season training base in York having kept himself fit despite coronavirus restrictions.

He said: “I’ve been out on the roads running, I’ve been in the gym, I’ve been in the local park, I got myself a ball and cones. I’ve been just trying to change up the running I’ve been doing to keep myself going.

“There were people walking their dogs around, so a few people would have seen me. Sometimes it was on my own, sometimes it was with other people, my mates like Robbie Brady and different lads.”

On the AC Milan links, Hendrick added: “Yeah there was interest. They’re a massive club and it gave me a confidence boost.”

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie