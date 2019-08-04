This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
AC Milan snap up Algeria's Africa Cup star and former Arsenal midfielder Bennacer

The Gunners are said to have opted against exercising an option to match an offer for the 21-year-old.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Aug 2019, 11:55 AM
1 hour ago 1,672 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4752613
Ismael Bennacer has joined AC Milan from Empoli

AC MILAN HAVE completed the signing of Ismael Bennacer from Empoli for a reported €16 million fee.

Bennacer has signed a five-year contract at San Siro after his former club Arsenal were understood to have refused to take up an option to match the offer made by Milan.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined the Gunners from Arles in 2015 but made just one first-team appearance and was sold to Empoli following a loan spell with Tours.

Bennacer, who represented France at youth level, was named Man of the Competition after supplying three assists during Algeria’s triumphant Africa Cup of Nations Campaign.

He has followed Rade Krunic in swapping Empoli, who were relegated from Serie A in 2018-19, for the Rossoneri in the close season.

