In-form Giroud bags a brace as AC Milan progress to Italian Cup semi-finals with 4-0 win

IN-FORM STRIKER Olivier Giroud followed up his double in the Serie A win over Inter Milan with two more goals as AC Milan defeated Lazio 4-0 in the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Rafael Leao opened the scoring in the 24th minute and then created Milan’s second for French international Giroud after 41 minutes.
Giroud made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time with Franck Kessie completing the rout 10 minutes from time.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (1)