In-form Giroud bags a brace as AC Milan progress to Italian Cup semi-finals with 4-0 win

IN-FORM STRIKER Olivier Giroud followed up his double in the Serie A win over Inter Milan with two more goals as AC Milan defeated Lazio 4-0 in the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Rafael Leao opened the scoring in the 24th minute and then created Milan’s second for French international Giroud after 41 minutes.

Giroud made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time with Franck Kessie completing the rout 10 minutes from time.

