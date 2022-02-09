Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 9 February 2022
In-form Giroud bags a brace as AC Milan progress to Italian Cup semi-finals with 4-0 win

Rafael Leao and Franck Kessie were also on target against Lazio.

By AFP Wednesday 9 Feb 2022, 10:31 PM
Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring a goal for AC Milan.
Image: Fabrizio Carabelli
Image: Fabrizio Carabelli

IN-FORM STRIKER Olivier Giroud followed up his double in the Serie A win over Inter Milan with two more goals as AC Milan defeated Lazio 4-0 in the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Rafael Leao opened the scoring in the 24th minute and then created Milan’s second for French international Giroud after 41 minutes.

Giroud made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time with Franck Kessie completing the rout 10 minutes from time.

