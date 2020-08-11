This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 August, 2020
AC Milan legend leaves China role following dreadful run

Roberto Donadoni oversaw only two wins in 14 matches.

By AFP Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 7:11 PM
By AFP Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 7:11 PM
https://the42.ie/5173278
Roberto Donadoni (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Roberto Donadoni (file pic).
Roberto Donadoni (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

COACH ROBERTO Donadoni has parted ways with Shenzhen FC, the Chinese Super League club said Tuesday, after the AC Milan legend oversaw only two wins in 14 matches.

Former Manchester United midfielder Jordi Cruyff, son of Dutch great Johan, is prime among the candidates to replace him, Chinese media said.

The 56-year-old Donadoni and Shenzhen split “after friendly negotiations”, the club said, although local media widely reported that he was sacked.

The Italian masterminded a 3-0 win over Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Guangzhou R&F when the coronavirus-delayed CSL season kicked off last month.

But the team from China’s south have lost their last three matches, the latest being a 2-1 defeat to Henan Jianye on Monday.

Although the season is still in its infancy, the former Italy international paid the price for a poor run of form stretching back to last year.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Donadoni took over at Shenzhen in July 2019 when they were already deep in relegation trouble and he was unable to prevent them dropping out of the CSL.

However, they were given a reprieve when Tianjin Tianhai folded in debt and Shenzhen were given their spot in the league.

Donadoni, who coached Italy in 2006-2008, got his only other win at Shenzhen in his second game in charge, also against R&F.

© – AFP 2020 

