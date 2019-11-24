This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 24 November, 2019
AC Milan legend's son continues family tradition at club

Daniel Maldini was called up to the senior squad for the first time for Saturday’s 1-1 Serie A draw against Napoli.

By AFP Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 4:19 PM
AC Milan's Daniel Maldini (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy
AC Milan's Daniel Maldini (file pic).
AC Milan's Daniel Maldini (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy

DANIEL MALDINI is continuing the family tradition at AC Milan as the teenage son of club legend Paolo and grandson of Cesare was called up to the senior squad for the first time for Saturday’s 1-1 Serie A draw against Napoli.

The 18-year-old Maldini, however, will have to wait for his first start as he remained on the bench at the San Siro for the former seven-time European champions.

An attacking midfielder Maldini, who had already participated in Milan’s summer tour and was on the junior team, recently extended his contract until 2024.

He is the third generation to play for the 18-time Serie A champions after his grandfather Cesare, who died in 2016, played for 12 seasons, winning four league titles and the European Cup.

Cesare also coached the team twice in 1973-1974 and 2001.

His son Paolo — considered among the best defenders of all time — holds the record for matches played in Serie A with 647, all for AC Milan, winning seven Scudetto and five Champions League trophies.

The 51-year-old Maldini is currently technical director of the northern Italian side, who are currently struggling 13th in the league.

© – AFP, 2019 

